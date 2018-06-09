 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim Vineyard
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/6/discovering-chardonnay
All Dates:Jun 9, 2018 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Brunch on the Terrace

Take in the view from our patio! We’ll have delicious fare to pair with our favorite summer wines.

Enjoy freshly prepared food by Red Hills Market side by side with Adelsheim and Hazelfern Rosé and Chardonnay! Included in your ticket is our current tasting flight so please join us after brunch in our tasting room to enjoy our delicious Pinots!

Note: Cancellations within 24 hours of reservation will be charged full event fee.

More information: http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/06/brunch

 

Fee: $35.00 per person

Rosé brunch on the terrace featuring Adelsheim and Hazelfern!

