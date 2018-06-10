Brothers Reed at Wild Wines

Wild Wines presents local "familial folk" musicians, The Brothers Reed, June 10th,1-5pm, music from 2-4pm. www.thebrothersreed.com



The Black Acorn Farm to Table Food Truck will be onsite to tantalize your tastebuds with fresh local vegan/vegetarian, allergen-free/low-histamine/alkaline foods. All Ingredients 100% Organic & Non-GMO.

www.theblackacorn.com



Wild Wines will, of course, be pouring our surprisingly dry and delicious organic/wildharvested fruit, berry and flower wines.



This is a free and family-friendly event! Come enjoy an afternoon of music, lawn games, food and wine!