|Location:
|Wild Wines
|Map:
|4550 Little Applegate Rd., Jacksonville, OR 97530
|Phone:
|5418991565
|Email:
|wildwines@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.enjoywildwines.com
|All Dates:
Brothers Reed at Wild Wines
Wild Wines presents local "familial folk" musicians, The Brothers Reed, June 10th,1-5pm, music from 2-4pm. www.thebrothersreed.com
The Black Acorn Farm to Table Food Truck will be onsite to tantalize your tastebuds with fresh local vegan/vegetarian, allergen-free/low-histamine/alkaline foods. All Ingredients 100% Organic & Non-GMO.
www.theblackacorn.com
Wild Wines will, of course, be pouring our surprisingly dry and delicious organic/wildharvested fruit, berry and flower wines.
This is a free and family-friendly event! Come enjoy an afternoon of music, lawn games, food and wine!