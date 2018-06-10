 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd., Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://www.enjoywildwines.com
All Dates:Jun 10, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Brothers Reed at Wild Wines

Wild Wines presents local "familial folk" musicians, The Brothers Reed, June 10th,1-5pm, music from 2-4pm. www.thebrothersreed.com

The Black Acorn Farm to Table Food Truck will be onsite to tantalize your tastebuds with fresh local vegan/vegetarian, allergen-free/low-histamine/alkaline foods. All Ingredients 100% Organic & Non-GMO.
www.theblackacorn.com

Wild Wines will, of course, be pouring our surprisingly dry and delicious organic/wildharvested fruit, berry and flower wines.

This is a free and family-friendly event! Come enjoy an afternoon of music, lawn games, food and wine!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

