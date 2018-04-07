|Location:
|Brooks Wines
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-wine-chef-abbys-table-cheese-wine-3/
|All Dates:
Brooks Wine – Chef Abby’s Table: Cheese
Discover the magic of wines and cheese, thoughtfully paired by Brooks executive chef, Abby McManigle. She will be your guide as you explore 4 wines and a selection of cheeses. Each month’s pairing is different and is created with regional or type themes in mind.
Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/47341-chef-abbys-table-cheese-wine/.