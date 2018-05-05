Brooks Wine – Chef Abby’s Table: Chees

Discover the magic of wines and cheese, thoughtfully paired by Brooks executive chef, Abby McManigle. She will be your guide as you explore 4 wines and a selection of cheeses. Each month’s pairing is different and is created with regional or type themes in mind.

