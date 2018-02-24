 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Wines
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-wine-featured-winemaker-harry-peterson-nedry/
All Dates:Feb 24, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Brooks Wine Featured Winemaker, Harry Peterson-Nedry

Jimi and Harry were friends and shared a passion for growing and making Riesling in the Pacific Northwest.

Harry will be joining us on February 24th 1-4pm, to pour his featured wines and reminisce about Jimi. It’s a great opportunity to get to know this legend in the industry and share some wine and memories.

Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
