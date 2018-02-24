|Location:
|Brooks Wines
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-wine-featured-winemaker-harry-peterson-nedry/
|All Dates:
Brooks Wine Featured Winemaker, Harry Peterson-Nedry
Jimi and Harry were friends and shared a passion for growing and making Riesling in the Pacific Northwest.
Harry will be joining us on February 24th 1-4pm, to pour his featured wines and reminisce about Jimi. It’s a great opportunity to get to know this legend in the industry and share some wine and memories.