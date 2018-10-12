 Calendar Home
Map:Spain
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-in-spain/
All Dates:Oct 12, 2018 8:00 am October 12 to October 20

Brooks in Spain

Come experience first-hand the exceptional wine and cuisine of Spain with our Managing Director Janie Brooks Heuck, October 12-20, 2018. We’ll explore wineries in the Ribera del Duero and Toro regions, while discovering art and tasting incredible food along the way. The luxury food and wine travel experts at Experi have arranged the trip to maximize rich experiences as well as the best of the region’s wineries and local chefs. We’ll meet the vintners of the best local wineries and experience regional specialties through private cooking workshops guided by top rated chefs. Relax at a luxury estate, dining in a Michelin starred restaurant. All travel arrangements can be made through Experi. For the full itinerary and pricing, contact Cathy at 866-456-8825 ext. 7010 or via email at csanford@experi.com

Tickets: https://experi.com/brooks-wine/spain/.

Come experience first-hand the exceptional wine and cuisine of Spain with our Managing Director Janie Brooks Heuck, October 12-20, 2018. We’ll explore wineries in the Ribera del Duero and Toro regions, while discovering art and tasting incredible food along the way. The luxury food and wine travel experts at Experi have arranged the trip to maximize rich experiences as well as the best of the ...
Spain
October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS