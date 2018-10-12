Map: Spain Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-in-spain/ All Dates: Oct 12, 2018 8:00 am October 12 to October 20



Brooks in Spain

Come experience first-hand the exceptional wine and cuisine of Spain with our Managing Director Janie Brooks Heuck, October 12-20, 2018. We’ll explore wineries in the Ribera del Duero and Toro regions, while discovering art and tasting incredible food along the way. The luxury food and wine travel experts at Experi have arranged the trip to maximize rich experiences as well as the best of the region’s wineries and local chefs. We’ll meet the vintners of the best local wineries and experience regional specialties through private cooking workshops guided by top rated chefs. Relax at a luxury estate, dining in a Michelin starred restaurant. All travel arrangements can be made through Experi. For the full itinerary and pricing, contact Cathy at 866-456-8825 ext. 7010 or via email at csanford@experi.com

Tickets: https://experi.com/brooks-wine/spain/.