Put on your best cocktail attire and head to Brooks for an elegant evening of Champagne and appetizers. Chef Abby is pulling out all the stops, and will prepare decadent and beautiful bites to pair with each Champagne. She’ll also be pouring the just-released Brooks Sparkling Riesling. And it will be available for sale to all attendees at a great holiday price!

Brooks Holiday Champagne Soiree

