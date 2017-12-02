|Location:
|Brooks Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-holiday-champagne-soiree/
|All Dates:
Brooks Holiday Champagne Soiree
Put on your best cocktail attire and head to Brooks for an elegant evening of Champagne and appetizers. Chef Abby is pulling out all the stops, and will prepare decadent and beautiful bites to pair with each Champagne. She’ll also be pouring the just-released Brooks Sparkling Riesling. And it will be available for sale to all attendees at a great holiday price!
The Lineup:
Stephane Tissot Cremant du Jura Blanc
Champagne, Marc Herbert Brut Rose
Pierre Gimonnet & Fils, Champagne 1er Cru de Blanc de Blanc
Jacques Lassaigne, Le Cote Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut
Champagne Savat, Champagne Brut 1er Cru L’Ouverture
Champagne Delamotte, Champagne Brut
Pierre Pillard, Champagne Brut Grand Cru Les Maillerettes Blanc de Noir
Louis Roederer, Champagne 2008
Brooks Sparkling Riesling
Ticket for festivities $100 and Club discounts apply
Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/44487-chef-series-champagne-celebration/.