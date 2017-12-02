Put on your best cocktail attire and head to Brooks for an elegant evening of Champagne and appetizers. Chef Abby is pulling out all the stops, and will prepare decadent and beautiful bites to pair with each Champagne. She’ll also be pouring the just-released Brooks Sparkling Riesling.

Brooks Holiday Champagne Party

$100/person | Club discounts apply Put on your best cocktail attire and head to Brooks for an elegant evening of Champagne and appetizers. Chef Abby is pulling out all the stops, and will prepare decadent and beautiful bites to pair with each Champagne. She’ll also be pouring the just-released Brooks Sparkling Riesling. The Lineup:Stephane Tissot Cremant du Jura BlancChampagne, Marc Herbert ...