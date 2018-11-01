Brooks Book Club

Join us for Brooks Book Club. The selection is Voodoo Vintners, by Katherine Cole, a local author and journalist (wine columnist for The Oregonian).

Could cow horns, vortexes, and the words of a prophet named Rudolf Steiner hold the key to producing the most alluring wines in the world–and to saving the planet? In Voodoo Vintners wine writer Katherine Cole reveals the mysteries of biodynamic winegrowing, tracing its practice from Paleolithic times to the finest domaines in Burgundy today. At the epicenter of the American biodynamic revolution are the Oregon winemakers who believe that this spiritual style of farming results in the truest translations of terroir and the purest pinot noirs possible.



Cole introduces these “voodoo vintners,” examining their motivations and rationalizations and explaining why the need to farm biodynamically courses through their blood.



Her engaging narrative answers the call of oenophiles everywhere for more information about this “beyond organic” style of farming..

Katherine will be with us to read from and discuss her book, as you sip wine and enjoy small bites.

Stop by the winery before Nov. 1 (but be sure to give yourself time to read the book) and pick up the book and admission for $25. The cost covers the book, and on Nov. 1 at the Book Club, one glass of wine from our current flight, plus snacks.

SPACE IS LIMITED. If you want to join us, please stop by the winery soon to grab your book.