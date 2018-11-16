 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-bingo-night/
All Dates:Nov 16, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Brooks Bingo Night

Join us for Brooks Bingo Night, Friday, November 16th, 4pm to 7pm. Sip wine, enjoy snacks, and win prizes in our fun number-calling competition. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle. Club member discounts apply to bottle purchases. Member complimentary glass pours not available during this event. Beer and Cider available on draft. Snacks will also be available for purchase. There is no charge to attend. No outside food, please.

Join us for Brooks Bingo Night, Friday, November 16th, 4pm to 7pm. Sip wine, enjoy snacks, and win prizes in our fun number-calling competition. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle. Club member discounts apply to bottle purchases. Member complimentary glass pours not available during this event. Beer and Cider available on draft. Snacks will also be available for purchase. There ...
Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Brooks Winery Tasting Room 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable