Brooks Bingo

Join us for our THIRD Brooks Bingo Night, Friday, March 10th, 4pm to 7pm.

Sip wine, enjoy Chef Abby’s snacks, and win prizes in our fun number-calling competition.

Our first Brooks Bingo Night was a huge success. There was not an empty seat in the house. We had a blast and gave away a bunch of fun prizes while sipping on wine and enjoying Chef Abby’s snacks and some healthy number-calling competition.

There is no charge to attend. We hope to see you there. No outside food, please.