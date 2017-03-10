|Location:
|Brooks Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/brooks-bingo/
|All Dates:
Brooks Bingo
Join us for our THIRD Brooks Bingo Night, Friday, March 10th, 4pm to 7pm.
Sip wine, enjoy Chef Abby’s snacks, and win prizes in our fun number-calling competition.
Our first Brooks Bingo Night was a huge success. There was not an empty seat in the house. We had a blast and gave away a bunch of fun prizes while sipping on wine and enjoying Chef Abby’s snacks and some healthy number-calling competition.
There is no charge to attend. We hope to see you there. No outside food, please.