Bring Your Valentine To Keeler Estate Vineyard

Planning on doing something special with your Valentine the weekend before Valentine’s Day? Why not stop by Keeler Estate on the afternoon of Saturday, February 11? Enjoy sitting by the wood stove and tasting some great wines and fabulous appetizers and dessert by candle light.

Please send us an RSVP to info@keelerestatevineyard.com or call us at (503) 687-2618.

Wine Tasting for 2 (includes appetizers and dessert): $40.00



We will be open from 11am to 5pm.

We are looking forward to seeing and celebrating Valentine’s Day with you!