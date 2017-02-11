 Calendar Home
Location:Keeler Estate Vineyard
Map:5100 SE Rice Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bring-your-valentine-to-keeler-estate-vineyard/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bring Your Valentine To Keeler Estate Vineyard

Planning on doing something special with your Valentine the weekend before Valentine’s Day? Why not stop by Keeler Estate on the afternoon of Saturday, February 11? Enjoy sitting by the wood stove and tasting some great wines and fabulous appetizers and dessert by candle light.

Please send us an RSVP to info@keelerestatevineyard.com or call us at (503) 687-2618.

Wine Tasting for 2 (includes appetizers and dessert): $40.00

We will be open from 11am to 5pm.

We are looking forward to seeing and celebrating Valentine’s Day with you!

Planning on doing something special with your Valentine the weekend before Valentine’s Day? Why not stop by Keeler Estate on the afternoon of Saturday, February 11? Enjoy sitting by the wood stove and tasting some great wines and fabulous appetizers and dessert by candle light. Please send us an RSVP to info@keelerestatevineyard.com or call us at (503) 687-2618. Wine Tasting for 2 (includes ...
Keeler Estate Vineyard
Keeler Estate Vineyard 97101 5100 SE Rice Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS