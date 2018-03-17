 Calendar Home
Location:Stave & Stone
Map:210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bridgids-cross-st-patricks-day-celebration/
All Dates:Mar 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bridgid’s Cross- St. Patrick’s Day Cel

Whether you are blessed with the luck of the Irish or not,come enjoy something much, much better than green beer as Bridgid’s Cross plays glorious Irish tunes. Don’t forget to wear green!

