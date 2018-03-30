 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541.993.8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Mar 30, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Brian Litt

Hood River’s own Brian Litt serves up a tasty blend of acoustic American roots music. He features Delta Blues slide guitar, Ragtime Blues, original tunes and heartfelt vocals.

