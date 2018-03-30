|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541.993.8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Brian Litt
Hood River’s own Brian Litt serves up a tasty blend of acoustic American roots music. He features Delta Blues slide guitar, Ragtime Blues, original tunes and heartfelt vocals.
Brian Litt
Hood River’s own Brian Litt serves up a tasty blend of acoustic American roots music. He features Delta Blues slide guitar, Ragtime Blues, original tunes and heartfelt vocals.
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031