Bounty of Yamhill County: Chill and Grill

Join us on the patio for a lively evening to benefit the Yamhill Enrichment Society. Chef Paul Bachand of Recipe will work his culinary magic to create flavorful appetizers and a casually elegant dinner, all paired with a special selection of Adelsheim wines. Enjoy estate vineyard and Chehalem Mountains views from our patio while learning about the rich history of our vineyard, starting with the first planting in 1972.



The mission of the Yamhill Enrichment Society is to enrich Yamhill County with projects supporting education & the arts, food & agriculture, and history & community.

Fee: $75.00