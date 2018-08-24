Bounty of Yamhill County

Bounty of Yamhill County (BOYC) is a three-day food & wine festival that partners chefs, vintners and farms throughout Oregon Wine Country to create one-of-a-kind culinary adventures. We have eight events this year.

BOYC was voted Top 10 Best Food Festivals by USA TODAY 10Best and The Culture Trip. Tickets are limited, and most events sold out early last year.

While you’re having fun, you’re also doing good. Proceeds from Bounty of Yamhill County benefit the Yamhill Enrichment Society.

Fee: $Varies based on event