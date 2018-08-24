 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill County
Map:638 NE Fifth Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-883-9654
Email:info@bountyofyamhillcounty.com
Website:http://www.bountyofyamhillcounty.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 24, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Bounty of Yamhill County

Bounty of Yamhill County (BOYC) is a three-day food & wine festival that partners chefs, vintners and farms throughout Oregon Wine Country to create one-of-a-kind culinary adventures. We have eight events this year.
BOYC was voted Top 10 Best Food Festivals by USA TODAY 10Best and The Culture Trip. Tickets are limited, and most events sold out early last year.
While you’re having fun, you’re also doing good. Proceeds from Bounty of Yamhill County benefit the Yamhill Enrichment Society.

 

Fee: $Varies based on event

BOYC is a three-day food & wine festival

Yamhill County
Yamhill County 97128 638 NE Fifth Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS