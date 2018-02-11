Bottle Up Your Love

Blend Your Own Bottle of Wine at Montinore Estate for Valentine's Day

Create your very own custom bottle of wine with your sweetheart, friend or anyone who just loves wine.



Try your hand at making your own Pinot Noir blend from Montinore Estate's best vineyard blocks on Sunday, February 11.



Once you’ve perfected your custom cuvee, the winemaking team at Montinore Estate will bottle your precise blend, complete with a personalized label, for you to take home that day.



$75 per couple. Reservations required. Choose your selected reservation time on the Montinore Website at: www.montinore.com/The-Wines/Event-Tickets

