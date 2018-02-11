 Calendar Home
Location:Montinore Estate
Map:3663 SW Dilley Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: 503-359-5012
Email:Katy@montinore.com
Website:http://https://www.montinore.com/The-Wines/Event-Tickets
All Dates:Feb 11, 2018 12:00 am - 4:00 pm in one hour increments

Bottle Up Your Love

Blend Your Own Bottle of Wine at Montinore Estate for Valentine's Day
Create your very own custom bottle of wine with your sweetheart, friend or anyone who just loves wine.

Try your hand at making your own Pinot Noir blend from Montinore Estate's best vineyard blocks on Sunday, February 11.

Once you’ve perfected your custom cuvee, the winemaking team at Montinore Estate will bottle your precise blend, complete with a personalized label, for you to take home that day.

$75 per couple. Reservations required. Choose your selected reservation time on the Montinore Website at: www.montinore.com/The-Wines/Event-Tickets

 

Fee: $75 per couple

Blend Your Own Bottle of Wine at Montinore Estate for Valentine's Day

Montinore Estate
Montinore Estate 97116 3663 SW Dilley Rd, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
February (2018)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS