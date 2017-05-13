Bottle & Bottega Painting Party

Join Bottle & Bottega at Winter’s Hill Winery! That’s right! We are taking wine and painting to the next level! Come join us right where all the magic happens! Come sit next to the wine barrels as you paint.

Let us inspire you to create your own version of this painting while you sip some wonderful wine from the region. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided by one of our artists.

For reservations and to see what the painting looks like go to www.bottleandbottega.com/portland

Tickets: https://sites.cimplebox.com/events/calendar.aspx?s=3955&c=2198&month=5&year=2015&nav=1&r=0.4816374.