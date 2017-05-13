 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 Northeast Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bottle-bottega-painting-party-3/
All Dates:May 13, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Bottle & Bottega Painting Party

Join Bottle & Bottega at Winter’s Hill Winery! That’s right! We are taking wine and painting to the next level! Come join us right where all the magic happens! Come sit next to the wine barrels as you paint.

Let us inspire you to create your own version of this painting while you sip some wonderful wine from the region. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided by one of our artists.

For reservations and to see what the painting looks like go to www.bottleandbottega.com/portland

Tickets: https://sites.cimplebox.com/events/calendar.aspx?s=3955&c=2198&month=5&year=2015&nav=1&r=0.4816374.

Join Bottle & Bottega at Winter’s Hill Winery! That’s right! We are taking wine and painting to the next level! Come join us right where all the magic happens! Come sit next to the wine barrels as you paint. Let us inspire you to create your own version of this painting while you sip some wonderful wine from the region. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Step-by-step painting instruction provided ...
Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 Northeast Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS