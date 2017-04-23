 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars at the Vineyard
Map:1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
Phone: 503-855-5330
Email:ruth@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 23, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Bordeaux or Bust

A special flight featuring some current & library vintages of our ever popular Bordeaux varietals.

A special flight featuring some current & library vintages of our ever popular Bordeaux varietals.
