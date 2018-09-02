Blues on the Willamette: The LaRhonda Steele Band

BLUES ON THE WILLAMETTE LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for a full weekend of great wine, classic blues, art and food. We’ve got live music, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service all three days, plus a Sip & Paint Class on Saturday.



Winery is open noon to 5 pm and the music runs 1 – 4 pm (Sunday 2 – 5 pm). $5 cover. To register for the Sip & Paint class or to learn more, https://arcanecellars.com/events/

Fee: $5