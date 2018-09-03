|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503.868.7076
|Email:
|lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://arcanecellars.com/event/blues-on-the-willamette-2018-09-03/
|All Dates:
Blues on the Willamette: Harvey Brindell & The Table Rockers
Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for a full weekend of great wine, classic blues, art and food. We’ve got live music, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service all three days, plus a Sip & Paint Class on Saturday.
Winery is open noon to 5 pm and the music runs 1 – 4 pm (Sunday 2 – 5 pm). $5 cover. To register for the Sip & Paint class or to learn more, https://arcanecellars.com/events/
Fee: $5
Join us Labor Day weekend for 3 days of classic blues, great wine & art.