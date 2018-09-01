 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
Map:22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503.868.7076
Email:lynn@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://arcanecellars.com/event/blues-on-the-willamette/2018-09-01/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Music from 1 to 4 p.m.

Blues on the Willamette: Ben Rice Blues Band

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for a full weekend of great wine, classic blues, art and food. We’ve got live music, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service all three days, plus a Sip & Paint Class on Saturday.

Winery is open noon to 5 pm and the music runs 1 – 4 pm (Sunday 2 – 5 pm). $5 cover. To register for the Sip & Paint class or to learn more, https://arcanecellars.com/events/

 

Fee: $5

Join us Labor Day weekend for 3 days of classic blues, great wine & art.

Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
Arcane Cellars Tasting Room 22350 22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS