Blues Build Benefit Concert - Habitat for Humanity

This four band event showcases our best local blues musicians. Barbara Healy with the Groove Too Band, the Hank Shreve Band, Karen Lovely, and Paul Biondi with Skip Jones. There will be food trucks on site, along with our full selection of wines and an extended selection of local beers. Proceeds go to building a home for a local family in need through the Junction City/Harrisburg/Monroe Habitat for Humanity!

Fee: $30