 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 998 3336
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://www.bluesbuild.org/
All Dates:Jul 15, 2017 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Blues Build Benefit Concert - Habitat for Humanity

This four band event showcases our best local blues musicians. Barbara Healy with the Groove Too Band, the Hank Shreve Band, Karen Lovely, and Paul Biondi with Skip Jones. There will be food trucks on site, along with our full selection of wines and an extended selection of local beers. Proceeds go to building a home for a local family in need through the Junction City/Harrisburg/Monroe Habitat for Humanity!

Fee: $30

Four amazing blues bands, great food, wine and beer!

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room 25974 25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS