Blood Moon Music Festival!!

Jarred Venti & Ken Slusser join together to present Blood Moon Music Festival, an afternoon & evening of Oregon bands including Sleep Millenium, DTW, Thumper, Miranda Vittrus, & Clawfoot Slumber plus many musicians joining in to create an awesome event!! We anticipate a huge turnout so we highly recommend that you purchase table reservations & tickets early by calling 503-317-3911 & leave your name, phone number & number of guests & we’ll get right back to you!! Cover of $10 per person is collected at the gate. Come early for closer parking to the event. Food from local vendors & beverages including wine, beer, sodas & water available for purchase. Dress casually as this is an outdoor event. Bring camp chair & blanket (parka) as the park cools off in the evenings. Fire pits & overhead heaters on site. No outside food or beverages allowed. No kids, dogs or ice chests please!

Fee: $10 per person. Reserve tables & tickets early