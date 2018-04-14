|Location:
Blockhouse
1988 Northwest 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-with-dobbes-family-estate-reedville-catering-tickets-44008996092
Blockhouse Dinner with Dobbes Family Estate
Enjoy a fabulous four course dinner tucked in a private nursery, prepared by Reedville Catering while tasting the amazing wines from Dobbes Family Estate. See the menu for the evening below:
1st Course - Pre-Set
Paired with 2017 Dobbes Family Estate Quailhurst Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir
Beet Carpaccio Salad
with goat cheese, arugula, and Oregon hazelnuts in a Citrus Vinaigrette
2nd Course - Plated
Paired with 2016 Dobbes Family Estate Grenache Blanc – Rogue Valley
Seared Halibut Cheeks
on a bed of wheat berries and charred fruit tossed in Apple Rose vinaigrette
3rd Course - Plated
Paired with 2014 & 2015 Dobbes Family Eola-Amity Cuvée Pinot Noir
Confit Guinea Hen
with Burnt onion puree and Foraged Chanterelles risotto with micro Vegetables
Dessert Course - Pre-Set
Paired with 2012 Dobbes Family Estate Mirror Image Port-Style Syrah – Rogue Valley
Custom Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream Flavor with Savory Spice Shop - TBD
Marion Berry Thyme
with Dark chocolate – tentatively
Pinot Noir Tartlet
with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts
Fee: $75
