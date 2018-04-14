 Calendar Home
Location:Blockhouse
Map:1988 Northwest 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-with-dobbes-family-estate-reedville-catering-tickets-44008996092
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Blockhouse Dinner with Dobbes Family Estate

Enjoy a fabulous four course dinner tucked in a private nursery, prepared by Reedville Catering while tasting the amazing wines from Dobbes Family Estate. See the menu for the evening below:

1st Course - Pre-Set

Paired with 2017 Dobbes Family Estate Quailhurst Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir

Beet Carpaccio Salad

with goat cheese, arugula, and Oregon hazelnuts in a Citrus Vinaigrette



2nd Course - Plated

Paired with 2016 Dobbes Family Estate Grenache Blanc – Rogue Valley

Seared Halibut Cheeks

on a bed of wheat berries and charred fruit tossed in Apple Rose vinaigrette



3rd Course - Plated

Paired with 2014 & 2015 Dobbes Family Eola-Amity Cuvée Pinot Noir

Confit Guinea Hen

with Burnt onion puree and Foraged Chanterelles risotto with micro Vegetables



Dessert Course - Pre-Set

Paired with 2012 Dobbes Family Estate Mirror Image Port-Style Syrah – Rogue Valley

Custom Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream Flavor with Savory Spice Shop - TBD

Marion Berry Thyme

with Dark chocolate – tentatively

Pinot Noir Tartlet

with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts

 

Fee: $75

A four course dinner paired with wines from Dobbes Family Estate Winery

