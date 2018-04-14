Blockhouse Dinner with Dobbes Family Estate

Enjoy a fabulous four course dinner tucked in a private nursery, prepared by Reedville Catering while tasting the amazing wines from Dobbes Family Estate. See the menu for the evening below:



1st Course - Pre-Set



Paired with 2017 Dobbes Family Estate Quailhurst Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir



Beet Carpaccio Salad



with goat cheese, arugula, and Oregon hazelnuts in a Citrus Vinaigrette







2nd Course - Plated



Paired with 2016 Dobbes Family Estate Grenache Blanc – Rogue Valley



Seared Halibut Cheeks



on a bed of wheat berries and charred fruit tossed in Apple Rose vinaigrette







3rd Course - Plated



Paired with 2014 & 2015 Dobbes Family Eola-Amity Cuvée Pinot Noir



Confit Guinea Hen



with Burnt onion puree and Foraged Chanterelles risotto with micro Vegetables







Dessert Course - Pre-Set



Paired with 2012 Dobbes Family Estate Mirror Image Port-Style Syrah – Rogue Valley



Custom Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream Flavor with Savory Spice Shop - TBD



Marion Berry Thyme



with Dark chocolate – tentatively



Pinot Noir Tartlet



with Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts





Fee: $75