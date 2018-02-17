 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Serene Winery
Map:6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR, 97114, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bliss-food-a-dinner-with-james-beard-honored-chefs/
Bliss Food: A Dinner with James Beard Honored Chef

Following a Rosé release and tasting at Domaine Serene, guests will enjoy a four-course dinner, uniting James Beard Foundation-recognized chefs and featuring Oregon truffles—both black and white. The dinner will be prepared by chefs Cathy Whims of Nostrana, Vitaly Paley of Paley’s Place, Naomi Pomeroy of BEAST, and Domaine Serene Winery chef Jason Kupper.
Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/bliss-food-sensual-luxurious-dinner-james-beard-honored-chefs/.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

