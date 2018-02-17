Bliss Food: A Dinner with James Beard Honored Chef

Following a Rosé release and tasting at Domaine Serene, guests will enjoy a four-course dinner, uniting James Beard Foundation-recognized chefs and featuring Oregon truffles—both black and white. The dinner will be prepared by chefs Cathy Whims of Nostrana, Vitaly Paley of Paley’s Place, Naomi Pomeroy of BEAST, and Domaine Serene Winery chef Jason Kupper.

Tickets to the events are still available as part of a larger festival package.

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/bliss-food-sensual-luxurious-dinner-james-beard-honored-chefs/.