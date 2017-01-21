 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/blind-tasting-workshop/
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm

Blind Tasting Workshop

Get to know your palate better, and learn how to taste blindly with our resident sommelier Nick Berube. During this hour-long workshop, you’ll be guided through a blind tasting of wines to learn how to detect subtle flavors and wine notes that will help identify wine varietals, regions and more.

 

Reservations for this event are required, with a maximum workshop of 15 participants.

 

This event is complimentary for Wine Club members; general admission is $15.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
