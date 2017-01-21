|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/blind-tasting-workshop/
|All Dates:
Blind Tasting Workshop
Get to know your palate better, and learn how to taste blindly with our resident sommelier Nick Berube. During this hour-long workshop, you’ll be guided through a blind tasting of wines to learn how to detect subtle flavors and wine notes that will help identify wine varietals, regions and more.
Reservations for this event are required, with a maximum workshop of 15 participants.
This event is complimentary for Wine Club members; general admission is $15.