Blind Tasting Workshop

Get to know your palate better, and learn how to taste blindly with our resident sommelier Nick Berube. During this hour-long workshop, you’ll be guided through a blind tasting of wines to learn how to detect subtle flavors and wine notes that will help identify wine varietals, regions and more.

Reservations for this event are required, with a maximum workshop of 15 participants.

This event is complimentary for Wine Club members; general admission is $15.