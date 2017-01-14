 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars-Vineyard location
Map:1015 McDonough Rd, Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
Phone: (541)855-5330
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Jan 14, 2017 - Jan 15, 2017 12:00pm-5:00pm

Blind Tasting

We won’t blindfold you, but we will be pouring the wines “blind” – meaning you won’t be told what you’re sipping until after you take a crack at guessing.
Join us for this fun & exciting tasting experience where you’ll get to challenge your senses and test your wine knowledge. Fabulous prizes will be awarded!

Our normal tasting fee is $10 per person/flight. One $10 fee is waived with a purchase of three or more bottles. Tasting is always complimentary for Cellar Club Members and up to 4 guests.

 

Fee: $10 per person tasting fee (waived with 3 bottle purchase)

