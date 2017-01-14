Blind Tasting

We won’t blindfold you, but we will be pouring the wines “blind” – meaning you won’t be told what you’re sipping until after you take a crack at guessing.

Join us for this fun & exciting tasting experience where you’ll get to challenge your senses and test your wine knowledge. Fabulous prizes will be awarded!



Our normal tasting fee is $10 per person/flight. One $10 fee is waived with a purchase of three or more bottles. Tasting is always complimentary for Cellar Club Members and up to 4 guests.

Fee: $10 per person tasting fee (waived with 3 bottle purchase)