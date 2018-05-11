|Location:
|Spindrift Cellars
|Map:
|810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
|Phone:
|541-929-6555
|Email:
|events@spindriftcellars.com
|Website:
|http://spindriftcellars.orderport.net/product-details/0262/White-Wine-Blending
|All Dates:
Blending & Growler Premier: White Wines
Winemaker Matt will guide you through the process of creating your own signature white wine blend to take home with you. Compare your creation with others in this intimate group setting. Dinner and growler of wine to take home included.
$55 per person/ $49 for wine club members
Limited Seats, Reservations Required
Fee: $55
Make your signature summer wine blend.