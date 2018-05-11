 Calendar Home
Location:Spindrift Cellars
Map:810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
Phone: 541-929-6555
Email:events@spindriftcellars.com
Website:http://spindriftcellars.orderport.net/product-details/0262/White-Wine-Blending
All Dates:May 11, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Blending & Growler Premier: White Wines

Winemaker Matt will guide you through the process of creating your own signature white wine blend to take home with you. Compare your creation with others in this intimate group setting. Dinner and growler of wine to take home included.
$55 per person/ $49 for wine club members
Limited Seats, Reservations Required

 

Fee: $55

Make your signature summer wine blend.

