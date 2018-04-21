|Location:
|Black Walnut Inn and Vineyard
|Map:
|9600 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/black-walnut-winemaker-dinner-with-hyland-estates/
|All Dates:
Black Walnut Winemaker Dinner with Hyland Estates
We’re thrilled to launch our inaugural Winemaker Dinner Series showcasing nine of the Willamette Valley’s most respected wineries. Our chef, Chase Williams, will collaborate with Hyland Estates Winemaker Brian Irvine to prepare a creative five-course pairing menu celebrating the region’s finest wines and ingredients. Stay the evening and receive 20% off our standard nightly rates.
Tickets: https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/special-events/winemaker-dinner-series.