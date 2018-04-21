Location: Black Walnut Inn and Vineyard Map: 9600 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/black-walnut-winemaker-dinner-with-hyland-estates/ All Dates: Apr 21, 2018 6:00 pm

Apr 22, 2018 12:00 am - 6:00 pm



Black Walnut Winemaker Dinner with Hyland Estates

We’re thrilled to launch our inaugural Winemaker Dinner Series showcasing nine of the Willamette Valley’s most respected wineries. Our chef, Chase Williams, will collaborate with Hyland Estates Winemaker Brian Irvine to prepare a creative five-course pairing menu celebrating the region’s finest wines and ingredients. Stay the evening and receive 20% off our standard nightly rates.

Tickets: https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/special-events/winemaker-dinner-series.