Black Walnut Winemaker Dinner with Evening Land Vineyards

We’re thrilled to launch our inaugural Winemaker Dinner Series showcasing nine of the Willamette Valley’s most respected wineries. Our chef, Chase Williams, will collaborate with Evening Land Winemaker Ben DiCristina to prepare a creative five-course pairing menu celebrating the region’s finest wines and ingredients. Stay the evening and receive 20% off our standard nightly rates.

