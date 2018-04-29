Location: Black Walnut Inn and Vineyard Map: 9600 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/black-walnut-winemaker-dinner-with-de-lancellotti-family-vineyards/ All Dates: Apr 28, 2018 6:00 pm

Apr 29, 2018 12:00 am - 6:00 pm



Black Walnut Winemaker Dinner with de Lancellotti

We’re thrilled to launch our inaugural Winemaker Dinner Series showcasing nine of the Willamette Valley’s most respected wineries. Our chef, Chase Williams, will collaborate with de Lancellotti Winemaker Paul de Lancellotti to prepare a creative five-course pairing menu celebrating the region’s finest wines and ingredients. Stay the evening and receive 20% off our standard nightly rates.

Tickets: https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/special-events/winemaker-dinner-series.