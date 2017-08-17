Biodynamic Dinner

$75/person | Club discounts apply | Gratuity not included

Biodynamics, a holistic farming method that eliminates the use of chemicals and pesticides, is at the heart of everything we do at Brooks. Our healthy land produces a bounty of fruits, vegetables and herbs (and grapes, of course!)– a beautiful palette for a creative chef. With this dinner, composed of estate-grown produce and wines, we aim to prove that old wine adage: “what grows together, goes together.”