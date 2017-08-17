 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/biodynamic-dinner/
All Dates:Aug 17, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Biodynamic Dinner

$75/person | Club discounts apply | Gratuity not included

Biodynamics, a holistic farming method that eliminates the use of chemicals and pesticides, is at the heart of everything we do at Brooks. Our healthy land produces a bounty of fruits, vegetables and herbs (and grapes, of course!)– a beautiful palette for a creative chef. With this dinner, composed of estate-grown produce and wines, we aim to prove that old wine adage: “what grows together, goes together.”

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

