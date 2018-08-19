 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 5036232405
Email:paige@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com
All Dates:Aug 5, 2018 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Aug 12, 2018 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Aug 19, 2018 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Aug 26, 2018 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Bike Oregon Wine Country

Since 1997, our Bike Oregon Wine Country tours have guided cyclists along scenic back country roads in Oregon's wine country, stopping for wine tasting along the way and concluding with a wine tasting and gourmet BBQ. Our popular wine country rides start on August 6th this year and every Sunday in August.
The daylong cycle tours include stops at up to 7 wineries and one brewery. Riders enjoy the views and historic sites, including a covered bridge, and crossing the Willamette River by ferry.

Fee: $79

Since 1997, our Bike Oregon Wine Country tours have guided cyclists along scenic back country roads in Oregon's wine country, stopping for wine tasting along the way and concluding with a wine tasting and gourmet BBQ. Our popular wine country rides start on August 6th this year and every Sunday in August.The daylong cycle tours include stops at up to 7 wineries and one brewery. Riders enjoy the views ...
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS