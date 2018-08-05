 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 South Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall,OR, 97371, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bike-oregon-wine-country/
All Dates:Aug 5, 2018 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bike Oregon Wine Country

Attention Riders,

 

Now is your chance to experiencewine country from the seat of your BIKE…

 

Bike Oregon Wine Country is held each Sunday in August! For those of you who have already reserved your spot, get ready for a beautiful ride and a good time. If you haven’t signed up yet, there’s still spots available and $59.00 early bird registration ends on June 2nd, spread the word and bring a friend…we’ll provide the scenery,gourmet food, and some REALLY good wine!

 

As we say at Eola Hills Wine Cellars ‘Will bike for wine!’

Attention Riders,   Now is your chance to experiencewine country from the seat of your BIKE…   Bike Oregon Wine Country is held each Sunday in August! For those of you who have already reserved your spot, get ready for a beautiful ride and a good time. If you haven’t signed up yet, there’s still spots available and $59.00 early bird registration ends on June 2nd, spread ...
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Eola Hills Wine Cellars 97371 501 South Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall,OR, 97371, United States
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS