Bike Oregon Wine Country

Attention Riders,

Now is your chance to experiencewine country from the seat of your BIKE…

Bike Oregon Wine Country is held each Sunday in August! For those of you who have already reserved your spot, get ready for a beautiful ride and a good time. If you haven’t signed up yet, there’s still spots available and $59.00 early bird registration ends on June 2nd, spread the word and bring a friend…we’ll provide the scenery,gourmet food, and some REALLY good wine!

As we say at Eola Hills Wine Cellars ‘Will bike for wine!’