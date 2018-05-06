|Location:
Arcane Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
503.868.7076
|Email:
lynn@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
http://arcanecellars.com/event/big-red-release-party/
|All Dates:
BIG REDS, MUSIC AND CHOCOLATE – PURE FUN!
Join Arcane Cellars Sunday May 6 from noon – 4 pm for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Taste our newest big red releases and pair them with these great chocolate truffle flavors – truly the RX for your chocolate addiction.
We are also pleased to offer live music from 1 – 4 pm with Jackie & Jason whose mellow harmonies are sure to please any palate. Food for purchase by Fuel Mobile Kitchen.
Fee: $10/FREE to club members
