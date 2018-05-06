BIG REDS, MUSIC AND CHOCOLATE – PURE FUN!

Join Arcane Cellars Sunday May 6 from noon – 4 pm for a wine and chocolate pairing with Missionary Chocolates. Taste our newest big red releases and pair them with these great chocolate truffle flavors – truly the RX for your chocolate addiction.



We are also pleased to offer live music from 1 – 4 pm with Jackie & Jason whose mellow harmonies are sure to please any palate. Food for purchase by Fuel Mobile Kitchen.

Fee: $10/FREE to club members