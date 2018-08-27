Location: Purple Cow Vineyards Downtown Newberg Tasting Room Map: 300 E 1st St, Newberg, OR 97132 Phone: 503-537-2111 Email: wine@purplecowvineyards.com Website: http://www.purplecowvineyards.com/ All Dates: Aug 23, 2018 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Hours will vary between Tasting Rooms, so refer to individual websites for hours of operation

Big Red Wine Trail

Join us for the 5th Semi-Annual Big Red Wine Trail! Wineries in the Willamette Valley that produce big bold reds are coming together to offer discounts and perks to club members from other wineries. Enjoy club member perks and prices with the participating tasting rooms!



HOW IT WORKS:

Participating tasting rooms extend their club perks to Wine Club members from other wineries. Enjoy tastings, discounts on wine, and taste all the wonderful big reds that the Willamette Valley has to offer! The Big Red Wine Trail event is open ONLY to active wine club members at the list of participating tasting rooms.



WHEN:

August 17th - Labor Day, September 3rd (any day of the week that the Tasting Rooms are open, not just weekends!)

**Starts and ends during normal business hours** Hours will vary between Tasting Rooms, so refer to individual websites for hours of operation.



WHERE:

17 Participating Tasting Rooms

• Purple Cow Vineyards Downtown Newberg Tasting Room

• VinTyr

• Bravura Cellars

• Troon Carlton Wine Bar

• Dominio IV Wines

• Stone Griffon Vineyard

• K&M Wines

• Day Wines

• Remy Wines

• Hawkins Cellars

• Cougar Crest Estate Winery - Dundee

• Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg

• Zerba Cellars - Dundee

• Cathedral Ridge Winery - Dundee

• Pinot Vista Tasting Lounge

• August Cellars: Winery, Newberg OR

• Terra Vina Wines



WHAT YOU WILL NEED:

Club Members will pick up a printed program card from the Winery you belong to and verify eligibility. You will also need to bring a friend because each Card holder gets to bring one guest! With a valid purchase, you will receive a stamp at each location. If you visit all locations, make a valid purchase at each Tasting Room and collect all 17 stamps throughout the three weeks, you will be entered into a raffle to win some awesome (sippable) prizes! Stamps are given only to members who make a valid purchase at each Tasting Room. Only Club Members are eligible for the Raffle.



QUESTIONS?

Contact the Winery you belong to as a member for any questions regarding the event. It is best to refer to individual Tasting Room websites for hours of operation.



Cheers!