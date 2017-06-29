 Calendar Home
Location:The Barberry
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038570457
Email:steve@kaosmac.com
Website:http://www.thebarberry.com/calendar
All Dates:Jun 29, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Bethel Heights Vineyard Wine Maker Dinner

JUNE 29, 2017 6:00 PM

$115 PER PERSON ALL-IN

The Barberry is partnering with Bethel Heights Vineyard for a Wine Maker diner, with courses specially prepared by Chef Jacob Way. $115 per person all in.

Don’t let this opportunity to enjoy the Bethel Heights Wine Maker dinner slip by. Call (503) 857-0457 today to reserve your spot!

See full menu at www.thebarberry.com/calendar

Fee: $115

