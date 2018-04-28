Bells Up Winemaker Dinner Featuring Ember and Vine

Save the date for our FIRST EVER Winemaker dinner at Bells Up Winery, featuring wood-fired delicacies paired with our current wine line-up from the smokin’ hot talents of Ember and Vine (also known as our friends Sean Martin and Mary Cressler), served in our estate tasting room.

Sean and Mary whipped up some amazing pairings for our first anniversary open house event during Memorial Day weekend in 2016. They’ll be back with “The Beast” to create a five-course meal highlighting seasonal ingredients and paired with a selection of wines, including 2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, 2017 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2015 Titan Pinot Noir, and 2016 Firebird Syrah.

Due to space constraints, this event will be limited to 30 guests. Stay tuned for more details and the full menu.

COST:



Fanfare Club Members – $50/person (2 MAX)



Non-Members – $65/person

Event tickets must be purchased in advance. Please call Bells Up Winery to reserve your seats.