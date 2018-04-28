 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bells-up-winemaker-dinner-featuring-ember-and-vine/
All Dates:Apr 28, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Bells Up Winemaker Dinner Featuring Ember and Vine

Save the date for our FIRST EVER Winemaker dinner at Bells Up Winery, featuring wood-fired delicacies paired with our current wine line-up from the smokin’ hot talents of Ember and Vine (also known as our friends Sean Martin and Mary Cressler), served in our estate tasting room.

Sean and Mary whipped up some amazing pairings for our first anniversary open house event during Memorial Day weekend in 2016. They’ll be back with “The Beast” to create a five-course meal highlighting seasonal ingredients and paired with a selection of wines, including 2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, 2017 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2015 Titan Pinot Noir, and 2016 Firebird Syrah.

Due to space constraints, this event will be limited to 30 guests. Stay tuned for more details and the full menu.

COST:

Fanfare Club Members – $50/person (2 MAX)

Non-Members – $65/person

Event tickets must be purchased in advance. Please call Bells Up Winery to reserve your seats.

 

 

Save the date for our FIRST EVER Winemaker dinner at Bells Up Winery, featuring wood-fired delicacies paired with our current wine line-up from the smokin’ hot talents of Ember and Vine (also known as our friends Sean Martin and Mary Cressler), served in our estate tasting room. Sean and Mary whipped up some amazing pairings for our first anniversary open house event during Memorial Day ...
Bells Up Winery
Bells Up Winery 27895 27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS