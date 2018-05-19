 Calendar Home
Location:Bells Up Winery
Map:27895 NE Bell Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bells-up-pre-memorial-day-open-house-featuring-estate-rose/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Bells Up Pre-Memorial Day Open House featuring Estate Wines

Sample the first-ever harvest from the Bells Up Estate vineyard: 2017 Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir! Pre-Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekends, visit our micro-boutique, un-domaine winery—no appointment necessary.

Owner/winemaker Dave Specter will pour tastings of several handcrafted wines, including 2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, 2015 Titan Pinot Noir, and 2016 Firebird Syrah. Enjoy them with light fare pairings as you soak in the spectacular views of the Willamette Valley from our expansive new winery porch.

Tastings are $15 per person, deducted from a $75 purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event. Need more information? Visit bellsupwinery.com or call 503-537-1328.

