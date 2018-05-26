Bells Up Memorial Day Weekend Open House featuring

Sample the first-ever harvest from the Bells Up Estate vineyard: 2017 Prelude Rosé of Pinot Noir! Throughout Memorial Day weekend, visit our micro-boutique, un-domaine winery—no appointment necessary.

Owner/winemaker Dave Specter will pour tastings of several handcrafted wines, including 2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, 2015 Titan Pinot Noir, and 2016 Firebird Syrah. Enjoy them with light fare pairings as you soak in the spectacular views of the Willamette Valley from our expansive new winery porch.

Tastings are $15 per person, deducted from a $75 purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event. Need more information? Visit bellsupwinery.com or call 503-537-1328.