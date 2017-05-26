 Calendar Home
All Dates:May 26, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 27, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 28, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Beer, Brats & Pinot at Patton Valley Vineyard

Beer, Brats & Pinot ~ Memorial Day Weekend

Fact: There is one beverage Oregonians find as satisfying as Pinot. Duh, beer. Beer on tap, Pinot Noir, brats = the perfect Memorial weekend.

Special flights all weekend long, light bites only on Saturday and Sunday.

Fee: $15 PER TASTING

Fact: There is one beverage Oregonians find as satisfying as Pinot. Duh, beer.

