|Location:
|Patton Valley Vineyard
|Map:
|9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, OR 97119
|Phone:
|503.985.3445
|Email:
|justina@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
|All Dates:
Beer, Brats & Pinot at Patton Valley Vineyard
Beer, Brats & Pinot ~ Memorial Day Weekend
Fact: There is one beverage Oregonians find as satisfying as Pinot. Duh, beer. Beer on tap, Pinot Noir, brats = the perfect Memorial weekend.
Special flights all weekend long, light bites only on Saturday and Sunday.
Fee: $15 PER TASTING
