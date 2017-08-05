BBQ Class – Texas Cowboy Steaks

Join us August 5th for a Cowboy Steak Texas theme and blow away your friends and family at your next backyard get-together.

It’s time to take your grilling to the next level with this hands-on BBQ class at Brooks Wines. Create your own signature rub to share with friends and family as you learn Chef tips and tricks for grilling meat. You’ll also make seasonal sides to match your meal. Of course, you’ll enjoy Brooks wines or local beers as you grill.

Experience includes:

Meat

Sides

Signature Rub

Wine

Beer

Hands-on learning with Chef Abby

You get to eat everything you make!

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/42410-bbq-texas-cowboy-steaks/.