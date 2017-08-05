 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/bbq-class-texas-cowboy-steaks/
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

BBQ Class – Texas Cowboy Steaks

Join us August 5th for a Cowboy Steak Texas theme and blow away your friends and family at your next backyard get-together.

It’s time to take your grilling to the next level with this hands-on BBQ class at Brooks Wines. Create your own signature rub to share with friends and family as you learn Chef tips and tricks for grilling meat. You’ll also make seasonal sides to match your meal. Of course, you’ll enjoy Brooks wines or local beers as you grill.

Experience includes:
Meat
Sides
Signature Rub
Wine
Beer
Hands-on learning with Chef Abby

You get to eat everything you make!

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/42410-bbq-texas-cowboy-steaks/.

Join us August 5th for a Cowboy Steak Texas theme and blow away your friends and family at your next backyard get-together. It's time to take your grilling to the next level with this hands-on BBQ class at Brooks Wines. Create your own signature rub to share with friends and family as you learn Chef tips and tricks for grilling meat. You'll also make seasonal sides to match your meal.
Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

