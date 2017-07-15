 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Divio
Map:16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.334.0903
Email:info@domainedivio.com
Website:http://domainedivio.com/events
All Dates:Jul 15, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Bastille Day Celebration

Traditional French festivities with traditional French winemaking. Celebrate this historic day with us while enjoying a host of French fare.

 

Fee: $25

Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
