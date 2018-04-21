 Calendar Home
Location:Aniche Cellars Tasting Room
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd., Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://www.anichecellars.com
All Dates:Apr 21, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Barrel Room Tasting with Winemakers!

Join us on a forray into the barrel room to discover the maturation process of wines in barrel. Free to wine club members!

 

Fee: $20

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
