Location:EIEIO & Company winery
Map:10100 NW Meadow Lake Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Email:Jay@OnHisFarm.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eieio-company-barrel-cellar-open-house-tickets-32600825948
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017 Two day event, 11am - 5pm each day.

Barrel Cellar Open House

This by invitation only event will be held over Father’s Day Weekend -Saturday and Sunday June 17th and 18th. Current release and library wines will be poured for registered guests and available for sale. Enjoy wood-fired pizzas prepared onsite by Red Hill's Market. Guided property tours featuring intimate tasting stations will steer visitors through a maze of picturesque views, pleasing food and attractive wine.
Advance reservation required.
Limited Parking.

Kindly arrive during the time slot allocated to ensure each guest receives the same great experience.

I hope you can make it!

Cheers,
EIEIO & Company

 

Fee: $30

Join EIEIO & Co. for a celebration and tour of our new Barrel Cellar.

