Barrel Cellar Open House

This by invitation only event will be held over Father’s Day Weekend -Saturday and Sunday June 17th and 18th. Current release and library wines will be poured for registered guests and available for sale. Enjoy wood-fired pizzas prepared onsite by Red Hill's Market. Guided property tours featuring intimate tasting stations will steer visitors through a maze of picturesque views, pleasing food and attractive wine.

Advance reservation required.

Limited Parking.



Kindly arrive during the time slot allocated to ensure each guest receives the same great experience.



I hope you can make it!



Cheers,

EIEIO & Company

Fee: $30