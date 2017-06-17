|Location:
EIEIO & Company winery
|Map:
10100 NW Meadow Lake Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|Email:
Jay@OnHisFarm.com
|Website:
http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eieio-company-barrel-cellar-open-house-tickets-32600825948
|All Dates:
Barrel Cellar Open House
This by invitation only event will be held over Father’s Day Weekend -Saturday and Sunday June 17th and 18th. Current release and library wines will be poured for registered guests and available for sale. Enjoy wood-fired pizzas prepared onsite by Red Hill's Market. Guided property tours featuring intimate tasting stations will steer visitors through a maze of picturesque views, pleasing food and attractive wine.
Advance reservation required.
Limited Parking.
Kindly arrive during the time slot allocated to ensure each guest receives the same great experience.
I hope you can make it!
Cheers,
EIEIO & Company
Fee: $30
Join EIEIO & Co. for a celebration and tour of our new Barrel Cellar.