Ban des Vendanges

For Ban des Vendanges at Domaine Divio, we invite you to join us in the vineyard and harvest grapes alongside our team.



As is tradition, you will be rewarded with fine wine, delicious food, and the opportunity to be the first to taste the newly released 2016 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.



On the Menu:

• Fresh Spring Rolls

• Dolmas & Lemon Remoulade

• Apple Pie Bites

• Grape Clafouti

Fee: $25 per person