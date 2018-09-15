 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Divio
Map:16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.334.0903
Email:info@domainedivio.com
Website:http://https://domainedivio.com/ban-des-vendanges-2018/
All Dates:Sep 15, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Ban des Vendanges

For Ban des Vendanges at Domaine Divio, we invite you to join us in the vineyard and harvest grapes alongside our team.

As is tradition, you will be rewarded with fine wine, delicious food, and the opportunity to be the first to taste the newly released 2016 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.

On the Menu:
• Fresh Spring Rolls
• Dolmas & Lemon Remoulade
• Apple Pie Bites
• Grape Clafouti

 

Fee: $25 per person

Make your mark on the 2018 vintage!

Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

