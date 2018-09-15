|Location:
|Domaine Divio
|16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|503.334.0903
|info@domainedivio.com
|http://https://domainedivio.com/ban-des-vendanges-2018/
Ban des Vendanges
For Ban des Vendanges at Domaine Divio, we invite you to join us in the vineyard and harvest grapes alongside our team.
As is tradition, you will be rewarded with fine wine, delicious food, and the opportunity to be the first to taste the newly released 2016 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.
On the Menu:
• Fresh Spring Rolls
• Dolmas & Lemon Remoulade
• Apple Pie Bites
• Grape Clafouti
Fee: $25 per person
Make your mark on the 2018 vintage!