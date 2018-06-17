 Calendar Home
Location:Trinity Vineyards
Map:1031 Wahl Lane South, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 503-371-6977
Email:info@trinityvineyards.com
Website:http://trinityvineyards.com/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Father's Day at Trinity

Come out, bring Dad, and enjoy a day of Bacon, Bacon, Bacon. We will have Fuel Mobile Kitchen onsite providing an exceptional bacon treats for everyone. Join us for wine tasting !!! We are dog and kid friendly !! And to put a cherry on top we have local craft beer and cider available as well. Enjoy Live Music with the Uncommon Denominators as they play some classic rock tunes. Play some corn hole and soak up some sunshine.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

