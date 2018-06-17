Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Father's Day at Trinity

Come out, bring Dad, and enjoy a day of Bacon, Bacon, Bacon. We will have Fuel Mobile Kitchen onsite providing an exceptional bacon treats for everyone. Join us for wine tasting !!! We are dog and kid friendly !! And to put a cherry on top we have local craft beer and cider available as well. Enjoy Live Music with the Uncommon Denominators as they play some classic rock tunes. Play some corn hole and soak up some sunshine.