Location: Kathken Vineyard's Skyroom yurt Map: 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304 Phone: 503-316-3911 Email: kathkenvyd@aol.com Website: http://www.kathkenvineyards.com All Dates: Aug 18, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm The Bella Vista Skyroom, located at the top of the vineyard. Entrance and parking will be at the upper gate and parking areas gate opens 6pm Cover collected @ gate



Awesome Ellen Whyte Trio @ Skyroom yurt!

You are going to LOVE the Ellen Whyte Trio!! And especially playing up @ our fabulous Skyroom yurt with the incomparable views!! Ellen sings like an angel and brings her own styling and phrasing to every song. She can sing blues, pop and jazz and stand up on stage and sing big band standards with the best of them. Jean-Pierre Garau has been making music all his life. He sings and plays piano and other keyboards. Gene Houck, bass guitar, has been a professional bass guitarist for over 30 years. He adds his powerful lead vocals to many of the song selections. Buy your ticket & reserve a table in advance as this is a popular event limited to 100 people! Food & beverages, including our awesome wines, available for purchase @ each event. Dress casually, bring a blanket & jacket as this is an outdoor event. No outside food or beverage of any kind allowed on premises! No children, dogs or ice chests please!

Fee: $10 per person